Resorts take hit after French River flooding, tourism group says
Several businesses reporting decreased revenue as flooding slowed business in early summer
Northeastern Ontario Tourism is collecting data about the effects of weather on local tourism operators, after some operators report they have fallen below season average in sales and visits this summer.
Rod Raycroft, executive director of the organization, told CBC News that operators in the area are feeling the impacts of this year's flooding.
Raycroft said he has seen reports on how global weather changes are affecting property values.
"Conditions on the rivers were not the best or optimum for a lot of [operators]," Raycroft said. "In some cases they were talking about their docks being underwater."
Raycroft said he will poll his membership again at the end of September to see how the summer has shaped up, adding that he and staff will try to implement recommendations made by operators affected by the floods.
Association should discuss climate change
Harald Lutte operates Wolseley Lodge on the French River.
He is also vice-president of the French River Resorts Association.
Lutte said in June the water levels in his area were 71 centimetres above the legal flood limit.
"We just lost the use of three of our cottages, so that's 20 per cent of our business," Lutte said.
"And one of our association members lost pretty much the use of his whole compound."
With files from Sandra Siren
