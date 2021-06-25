Canadians continue to be confronted and horrified by the detection of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across the country.

Earlier this month, clusters of people gathered at the former Shingwauk Residential School in Sault Ste. Marie to grieve for children lost to the residential school system.

Local artist Amy Williams said she was so moved by the rows of childrens' shoes displayed at the steps of Shingwauk Hall that she decided to illustrate the scene.

From there, something unexpected happened.

"When the news of of the 215 children hit and the memorial started to develop at Algoma University I went and took photos," Williams said. "Then I did what I do. I sketched it, then inked, then I use watercolour."

"It was quite a sight to see," Williams said. "With all these shoes and looking at the steps of Shingwauk Hall, you can see the shape of a steeple. There's a cross up there, then you have the three floors of the university."

"And then down the steps are hundreds of pairs of shoes," she said. "There's also ribbons and feathers and flowers and other things that have been left at the memorial."

Amy Williams, an artist based in Sault Ste. Marie, said she was moved after seeing a memorial to the discovery on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia's Interior. (Supplied by Amy Williams)

After she posted the finished work on social media, friends began to call, offering to buy prints. Her first impulse was to say 'no,' but then she had what she calls a "light bulb moment."

"I could make a ton of prints, and do a pay-what-you-can fundraiser," she said. "And then I could donate every single cent that I bring in, to helping survivors and their families."

She said the people who have purchased the prints have told her that the work will be part of the "healing process."

"[They say] this is a lasting piece that people are going to have up in their homes and their offices and their classrooms," she said. "And it can create these conversations where these people and their stories can be heard."

Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie is located on the former site of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School. Shoes and flowers line the front steps, placed in memory of an estimated 215 children, whose remains were detected at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. (Algoma University)

Williams' efforts have also been felt by the survivor community, Krista McCracken, archivist with the Shingwauk Residential School Centre, said.

"It's a really positive community initiative, really grateful that Amy reached out to the Shingwauk Residential School Centre and that she has been able to donate to the centre some of the funds that she raised."

So far, McCracken said over $7,000 has been donated to the centre.

"I think it's a beautiful tribute to the memorial that was on the front steps of the Shingwauk school," McCracken said. "And it's also raised a lot of awareness in the community."

"We actually spoke with the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association about Amy's donation, and they were overwhelmed with gratefulness and really just wanting to show thanks toward her for making such a gesture."

McCracken said she's in talks with Williams to have the work included in an upcoming exhibition, Reclaiming Shingwauk Hall.

"The next phase of that's really looking at residential schools in the larger context of Canada and colonialism," she said.

"And we're having a conversation about including her artwork as part of that."