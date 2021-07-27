Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·Audio

'I don't know if the true number will ever be known': the difficult search for residential school graves

While plans are being made for how best to search for unmarked residential school graves, a northern Ontario archeologist says finding the truth could take years.

$37M in government funding available to find and commemorate grave sites

Erik White · CBC News ·
There are some grave markers in this former residential school cemetery just outside of Chapleau, Ont. but it's not known how many children are buried there or exactly where their graves are. (Erik White/CBC)

While plans are being made for how best to search for unmarked residential school graves, a northern Ontario archeologist says finding the truth could take years. 

It has been two months since a national conversation was sparked by the discovery of dozens of potential graves at a former school in B.C.

Archeologist Ryan Primrose says it's important to know that these searches with ground penetrating radar are very preliminary.

He says without digging it can't be known for sure what is a grave and what is not. 

"This tells us that there may be something there, but excavation is required to confirm it. It's a labour intensive endeavour," says Primrose, the owner of Woodland Heritage Services in New Liskeard.

"I don't know if the true number will ever be known. But I think that the initiatives of the province of Ontario is a step in the right direction."

The province has committed $10 million dollars to searching for grave sites or commemorating known residential school cemeteries and the the federal government has also promised $27 million.

Both say they are are meeting with Indigenous groups to decide how the funding will be distributed and the searches conducted. 

Morning North7:39Northern Ontario archeologist says residential school grave search could be long and expensive
There are millions of dollars available to search for residential school graves and many are hopeful that missing children can finally be found and an exact number of students who died in the schools can be determined. But how realistic are those hopes? To find out, Markus spoke with Ryan Primrose, a professional archeologist based in New Liskeard. 7:39

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now