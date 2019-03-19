A week for students and faculty to showcase innovative work being done at Laurentian University is underway.

The theme of Research Week is Northern Roots, Global Reach.

Robin Craig is a senior research advisor in the office of research services at the university.

"When we were developing the theme, we really wanted to emphasize that Laurentian has a history of really connecting with the community and really trying to find solutions that are going to help different aspects of our community," she said.

"What we've noticed over the years is that some of our innovations or evidence based research that we're creating has had a really important uptake around the world."

Craig says Research Week demonstrates how local research can teach global lessons.

"On the science side, we're looking at questions of remediation of industrial landscapes and how what we've been able to do here in Sudbury...how that's been translated in other parts of the world," she said.

To mark the week, Craig says a number of events will take place, including a Science Art show.

"We have an activity which is sort of bridging the world of science and the world of art," she said.

"That's demonstrated through our science art show and that's a great event that the community is really engaged in."

Other events include the three-minute thesis pitch, workshops, innovation challenges and discussions on a variety of topics.