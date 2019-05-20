A long-term survey of the health of Ontarians is sending out a new questionnaire, this time to ask about the connection between your work and your health.

Since 2009, the Ontario Health Study has been collecting health-related information from 225,000 Ontario residents.

About 4,000 of them are in the northeast.

The questions deal with risk factors that cause diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer's.

The new questionnaire looks at the connection between your health and your work.

Alexis Mantell is Manager of Communications with the Ontario Health Study.

She says we all spend a lot of time at work and that has a big impact on our health.

"We are asking participants to fill out this questionnaire and tell us about the kinds of jobs they do, the work they do, the industry they're in, how they get to work," she says.

She says the information collected will be a valuable asset to researchers in Canada and internationally.

"Part of what will make this information so interesting to our researchers is the ability to look at all kinds of different jobs that people are doing, different conditions, different kinds of environmental exposures people have in the course of their work."

Mantell says the study will last 25 years in total, wrapping up in 2034.

"What I find really interesting is that I don't know where this information is going to go down the road because this is such a long term study," says Mantell. "There could be things that come out of the information that we are able to collect the implications of which we have no idea because science is always evolving, technology is always evolving. And so it's really exciting to me that something really great could come out of this that I can't even picture right now."

Mantell says she finds participants tend to be altruistic because they, too, want to contribute to a research database that will enhance the understanding of our health in the future.