New research project to help Indigenous police deal with trauma

A new collaboration between NOSM University and the Wikwemikong Tribal Police will develop training to help Indigenous police officers deal with trauma.

The province's community safety and policing grant has provided the northern Ontario medical school more than $1.1 million in funding to develop a program for Indigenous police officers.

"The most important thing is the community involvement and learning from elders," said NOSM professor Marion Maar, who is the lead researcher on the project.

"How can we help people who have experienced trauma, and then how can we create a curriculum that can be shared as a framework with other First Nations and tribal police across Ontario and hopefully across the country?"

Maar said they hope the training will help police officers recognize things that might trigger them, and how to come to terms with trauma they've experienced in their own lives.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Staff Sgt. Scott Cooper said many Indigenous police officers, including himself, have had traumatic childhood experiences that can affect their work.

"When you look at an officer, they're going to a call, it could be very traumatic call and or they might be having to apprehend children or be involved in child abuse case or very violent crimes," he said.

"They have to contend with their own experiences as children growing up in their communities as well as respond to those (calls)."

Cooper added there's an urgent need for police officers to find a way to perform their jobs within the legacy of colonialism.

"This urgent need is to develop Indigenous trauma, informed policing models of policing that allows our Indigenous officers to become grounded in the culture and wellness practices for the community and its values," he said.

'Tangible solutions'

First-year medical student Elycia Monaghan will help with the project by interviewing elders in the community.

Monaghan hopes to become Canada's first Inuk psychiatrist.

"My background is in social work and nursing, and my heart lies with seeing Indigenous mental health take a turn for the better," Monaghan said in a press release.

"High rates of suicide, addictions, and trauma-related to colonialism means that reconciliation needs to be focused on tangible solutions that improve lives."