The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report into the collision of a helicopter near Timmins in March.

Jody Blais, 49, and Nicole Blais, 47, both of Kapuskasing, died after their flight left Sudbury on March 4.

The wreckage was found west of the Timmins airport, in a wooded area, and partially covered by snow.

At the time of the search for the wreckage, a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force said that the frequent snow in the area was a challenge in finding the site, as crews relied primarily on visual identification on numerous passes.

They estimated crews flew over the area eight times before locating the helicopter.

According to the TSB report, the helicopter's emergency locator transmitter was not turned on. The report said "it is important to have a properly armed and functioning ELT. This will help reduce possible delays in the deployment of search and rescue resources, thereby increasing occupants' chance of survival."

