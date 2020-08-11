After delaying the reopening of several municipal recreation facilities, the City of Greater Sudbury says it is now opening those centres.

A couple of weeks ago, the city announced it was delaying the reopening of several sports fields and ice pads, after 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases cropped up over a short period. Several were connected to travel, but some had no known source, suggesting community spread.

On Tuesday, the city announced it will reopen the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex to the public effective immediately. One ice pad is open and the second will open next week. The city says the building will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until midnight. It will stay closed on weekends for the time being.

"We have been working closely with Public Health Sudbury & Districts to keep an eye on the numbers and it is encouraging to see them once again moving in the right direction," Mayor Brian Bigger said.

"But that doesn't mean we can let our guard down. COVID-19 has not gone away and it is critically important that we all continue to do our part by maintaining physical distancing whenever possible, practising good hand hygiene and wearing a non-medical mask or face covering."

On Friday, a number of sports fields will be open for bookings.

The city says the following fields will be open seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.:

Terry Fox Sports Complex (four baseball diamonds)

James Jerome Sports Complex (two soccer fields, one ball diamond)

Delki Dozzi Sports Complex (one ball diamond, one soccer field)

These fields will be open from Monday to Thursday between 5 and 11 p.m.: