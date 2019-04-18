Kapuskasing musician nabs Country Music Association of Ontario nomination

While growing up in Kapuskasing, Reney Ray remembers her mom and dad performing karaoke songs in the living room.

Ray's parents passed on that love of music to her. She started taking piano and guitar lessons and at the age of 13, she realized she wanted to make it to the big stage.

"I learned four chords on the guitar and I put a poem into song," she said.

"I told myself, there you go, I'm going to be a songwriter."

It's safe to say she's achieving her goal. Recently, Ray was nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association of Ontario Award in the Francophone Artist of the Year category.

"I was really, really surprised," she said when she heard she had been nominated.

"I do consider myself folk-country. I appreciate that people are recognizing my songs. It's very touching."

Ray says her music "makes people think" and focuses on things that "go on in everyday life."

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Ottawa on June 16.