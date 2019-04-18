Kapuskasing musician nabs Country Music Association of Ontario nomination
Reney Ray grew up in Kapuskasing and now calls Montreal home
While growing up in Kapuskasing, Reney Ray remembers her mom and dad performing karaoke songs in the living room.
Ray's parents passed on that love of music to her. She started taking piano and guitar lessons and at the age of 13, she realized she wanted to make it to the big stage.
"I learned four chords on the guitar and I put a poem into song," she said.
"I told myself, there you go, I'm going to be a songwriter."
It's safe to say she's achieving her goal. Recently, Ray was nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association of Ontario Award in the Francophone Artist of the Year category.
"I was really, really surprised," she said when she heard she had been nominated.
"I do consider myself folk-country. I appreciate that people are recognizing my songs. It's very touching."
Ray says her music "makes people think" and focuses on things that "go on in everyday life."
The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Ottawa on June 16.
With files from Waubgeshig Rice
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.