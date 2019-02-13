The Renee Sweeney murder case was back in Sudbury court Wednesday.

Justice John Fregeau was hearing arguments on an application from the Crown Attorney.

Any and all details cannot be made public under the terms of a court-ordered publication ban.

Robert Steven Wright, 40, listened to the three-hour proceeding from the prisoner's box in the courtroom.

He is accused of stabbing Sudbury store clerk Renee Sweeney to death in 1998.

Sudbury police laid murder charges against Wright exactly one year ago, but a date for his trial has yet to be set.

Wright, who was a student at Lockerby Composite School in Sudbury at the time of the murder but in recent years lived in North Bay, appeared in court wearing a blue dress shirt and a bushy beard.