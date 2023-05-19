Standing at the front of the Sudbury courtroom, tearfully remembering her murdered sister, Kim Sweeney bent over and turned to look directly into the face of the man found guilty of killing her.

"I still don't know why he did it, but I know who killed Renée," Sweeney said to Steven Wright, now sitting in the prisoner's box in the courtroom.

She was one of a half-dozen people who gave emotional victim impact statements at Wright's sentencing hearing Friday morning.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in March. That comes with an automatic life sentence, but now Justice Robbie Gordon will decide when he will be eligible for parole.

Steven Wright's conviction for second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the court has to decide when he will eligible for parole. (Erik White/CBC )

Kim Sweeney described the "7,623 days of personal torment" she lived between her sister's murder on Jan. 27, 1998 and the arrest of Wright in Dec. 11, 2018.

She recalled sitting in her car in the parking lot at Cambrian College, unable to find the "courage" to walk to class, saying that the fear eventually led to her dropping out of school.

Sweeney said she also feared going into grocery stores or gas stations and seeing the police wanted poster "that hung in every entrance in every store in this city" and having "to look at that jacket that was covered in the blood of my sister."

"This consumed me. I wanted to stop living in fear," she told the court.

"I didn't have my best friend. I needed her, but she wasn't there."

Sweeney said whenever she would see someone who resembled the sketch of the murder suspect that was being circulated by police, she would jot down the licence plate and call investigators.

Unlike during his murder trial this winter, Steven Wright sat in the prisoner's box in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing on Friday. (Facebook)

Renée's friend Catherine Valiaho told the court that whenever she met someone new in the years following the murder, she would try to find out where they were on Jan. 27, 1998, to rule them out as a possible suspect.

Sweeney family friend Kelly Irvine spoke on behalf of Renée's late mother Carole, after the court heard a recording of her singing.

She told the court that Carole and her husband Bill were at home on Jan. 27, 1998 when they saw Renée's car on the news, parked in front of the video store where she worked, with police, paramedics and tracking dogs rushing around the parking lot.

"All Carole could do was watch at the TV screen in hopes of catching a glimpse of her daughter Renée," Irvine said, adding that in the coming hours her home would be full of police officers.

She told the court that the day her daughter died was also the last day Carole Sweeney walked. She suffered from multiple sclerosis, which Irvine says got considerably worse following the murder.

Irvine said Carole lived mostly homebound until 2016, being treated by home-care nurses, including, she said, the "mother of the person who killed her," referring to Wright's mother.

The Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their arguments to the court later today.

Wright's lawyers have said that they are considering filing an appeal.