Man accused in 1998 killing of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury denied bail a 3rd time

The 42-year-old man charged with one of the most notorious killings in Sudbury's history has been denied bail for a third time.

Justice Patrick Boucher issued his decision on the latest bail request from Steve Wright on Monday morning.

Wright has been behind bars since he was arrested three years ago in the 1998 stabbing of Renee Sweeney at a video store.

His previous bail hearings were in February 2019 and May 2020.

This latest bail review comes after Wright was transferred in November 2021 from the Sudbury jail to a facility in the Toronto area, after contracting COVID-19.

The evidence the court heard during the virtual hearing in December and the reasons Boucher gave for his decision are covered by a publication ban and cannot be made public until after the murder trial.

It has been delayed several times because of the pandemic and changes to Wright's defence team.

He is currently scheduled to stand trial on the charge of second-degree murder in September 2022.