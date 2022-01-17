Accused Renee Sweeney killer denied bail for a third time

The 42-year-old man charged with one of the most notorious murders in Sudbury's history has been denied bail for a third time.

Justice Patrick Boucher issued his decision Monday morning on the third bail request from Steve Wright.

He has been behind bars since he was arrested three years ago for the 1998 stabbing of Renee Sweeney.

Wright was previously denied bail following hearings in February 2019 and again in May 2020.

This latest bail review comes after Wright was transferred in November 2021 from the Sudbury jail to a facility in the Toronto area, after contracting COVID-19.



The evidence the court heard during the virtual hearing in December and the reasons Justice Boucher gave for his decision are covered by a publication ban and cannot be made public until after the murder trial.

It has been delayed several times because of the pandemic and changes to the Wright's defence team.

Right now, it is scheduled to begin at the Sudbury courthouse in September 2022.