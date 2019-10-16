When Renaud Roy returned to Canada in 2010, he says he felt the country was in a different place than it was when he left.

Originally from Iroquois Falls, he's lived there most of his life except for a 15 year period where he lived in Romania. While there, he founded a non-governmental charitable organization.

Now, he's the People's Party of Canada candidate for the Timmins-James Bay riding.

"My reason for running specifically at this time is because I am very, very concerned with the direction that the country is going," he said.

"I'm concerned with the increasing size of government and the increasing way that government has more and more control over our lives."

In its platform, the People's Party outlines why it is against providing foreign aid stating "there is no persuasive model or economic efficiency argument for development aid."

Roy says when he founded his charity in Romania, he didn't rely on government help to do so.

"For myself, the whole time I was in Romania it was private sponsors and people who basically believed in what I was doing and they supported it," he said.

"I'm very much in favour of helping out. But I really believe that governments are not the best agent to bring about those needs."

Redirecting finances

Roy says some voters he's spoken with feel northern Ontario is being left out.

"Often times we see government investments in larger centres," he said.

"Naturally, you pause and you think 'How much of my tax money is leaving northern Ontario and going into the hands of Ottawa and then Ottawa redirects those finances elsewhere other than my own community?'"

He says he also hears concerns about access to health care, adding he and his wife don't have a family doctor.

"I know health care under provincial jurisdiction but as the federal government we can help out through immigration," he said.

"Our party wants to bring in skilled immigrants to Canada who will fill the blanks, the void and vacuum that we have it the area."

Immigration stance

He says under his party, those wanting to come to Canada would get additional points if they were trained in a wanted skill in Canada and willing to live in a rural area.

Immigration has been a controversial topic involving the party, after billboards appeared in several Canadian cities with party leader Maxime Bernier's picture and a quote that stated "say no to mass immigration."

Roy says the public doesn't understand his party's stance on the immigration issue.

"We have some shortages in trades and many different areas," he said.

"If we can not fill those places with Canadians, we need to look outside of Canada and immigration will resolve some of those issues."