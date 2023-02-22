After five weeks of testimony and delays at the Sudbury courthouse, the lawyers in the Renée Sweeney murder trial have started to make their closing arguments to the jury.

Steven Wright, 43, is accused of fatally stabbing the 23-year-old Laurentian University student in a south-end adult video store in January 1998 when he was still in high school.

"This case is really a whodunit?" defence lawyer Michael Lacy told the 13 jurors Monday morning, about half of whom were wearing face masks.

But Lacy said unlike when watching a crime drama on Netflix, the only question for the jurors to answer is: has the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Wright killed Sweeney?

"The clear answer is no," Lacy told them.

"There are significant reasonable doubts in this case."

Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy took over as the lead defence counsel for Steven Wright in 2021. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Lacy pointed to the drops of blood found in the snow going in the opposite direction that Wright took when running from the Adults Only Video store on Jan. 27, 1998.

He asked the jurors to consider how the footprints police investigators found in the snow did not match the ones found in the bathroom of the store, where the killer is believed to have washed up.

Lacy asked why the murder weapon, or the magazines and sex toys stolen from the store, weren't found with the bloody jacket and gloves Wright says he stashed in the bush after finding Sweeney dead in the store and attempting to help her.

He also told the jury that if Wright had stolen the $178.25 missing from the cash box, his fingerprints would have been on the "springy things" that hold the money down, not on the side of the tray, where Wright says he steadied himself while trying to check Sweeney's vital signs.

He told the jurors that their job is "not choosing between" Wright and John Fetterly, who was charged with the murder for one day in February 1998 and who the defence has suggested the police did not properly look at as a suspect.

"But what about Fetterly? What about his disposition for violence? What about his fascination for knives? What about him lying about the last time he was in Sudbury?" Lacy told the court.

Lacy said of Wright that there is "not a single iota of evidence that he knew her" and nothing to suggest why an 18-year-old high school student would commit a "horrific, brutal homicide ... something committed by someone who had hatred for Renée Sweeney."

"They were complete strangers," Lacy told the jury.

"This was not just trying to get away. There was something very personal about attacking someone 27 times with a knife."

Lacy said "it defies reason and common sense" that Wright would stab a total stranger 27 times just because he was caught stealing pornographic magazines.

When Wright took the stand earlier this month, he told the court that he regrets not staying at the murder scene and not coming forward to investigators earlier.

"You can all judge him for not doing those things," Lacy told the jury, but that doesn't mean he killed Sweeney.

"Those are not the actions of a murderer. Those are the actions of a kid making a mistake."

This sketch of a suspect in the Sweeney murder case was based on the witness account of the young couple who came into the video store on Jan. 27, 1998 and saw a man running from the scene. (Greater Sudbury Police)

If he had gotten away with murder, Lacy suggested that Wright, who went on to attend Laurentian University and then work at the hospital in North Bay, would have moved far away from northern Ontario and likely would have changed his appearance, so he wouldn't resemble the suspect sketches being circulated by Sudbury Police.

Lacy said that the Crown's evidence against Wright "connects him to a crime scene. It does not connect him to a crime."

"The problem for the Crown is bridging the gap."

"Justice is more than a popularity contest," he told the court, adding that it's also more than police officers making "irresponsible comments" about their confidence in Wright's guilt.

"He is an innocent person."

Lacy spent some time focusing on the male DNA found under Sweeney's fingernails, which the court has heard is a likely match for Wright.

He read transcripts from the DNA expert's testimony, where she said it got there through "some degree of force."

"'Some degree of force' does not mean assault," Lacy said, adding that while she was a Crown witness, her testimony is "actually supportive of the fact that Steve Wright did not commit this crime."

"All she could say is it wasn't from casual everyday contact."

At the end of his closing argument, Lacy said of the Sweeney family: "How can you not feel awful for them?"

"They want to make sure the person responsible for Renée's death is brought to justice," he said.

"It's not justice just to convict someone just because the police decided to charge them."

23-year-old Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a Sudbury video store. (Supplied)

The Crown prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments Monday afternoon.

Then, Justice Robbie Gordon will give instructions to the jury before they go into deliberations to come up with a verdict.

That could take several days, and they'll be sequestered in a hotel until a decision is reached.