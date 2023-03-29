Content
Sudbury·SWEENEY TRIAL

Steven Wright found guilty in Renée Sweeney murder

Steven Wright has been found guilty of stabbing 23-year-old Renée Sweeney to death in a Sudbury video store on Jan. 27, 1998.

Verdict comes after five weeks of trial, four years since the arrest and 25 years since the murder

Erik White · CBC News ·
A balding man with a thin beard wearing a light brown shirt looks into the camera
Steven Wright, 43, was first arrested for murder in December 2018, some 21 years after Sweeney was murdered. (Facebook)

The jury delivered its verdict in the Sudbury courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, after deliberating for a little more than a day.

A cheer went up from the side of the courtroom where the Sweeney family was sitting and people hugged each other with tears in their eyes.

There were also tears in the eyes of Wright's mother as she watched her 43-year-old son be led out of the courtroom by police officers.

This follows some five weeks of testimony in one of the most anticipated murder trials in Sudbury's history.

And it comes some 25 years after the murder and four years after Wright was arrested and charged with murder. 

More to come.

Renée Sweeney smiles and looks straight into the camera, with dark hair surrounding her face.
23-year-old Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a Sudbury video store. (Supplied)

