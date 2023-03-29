Steven Wright found guilty in Renée Sweeney murder

Steven Wright has been found guilty of stabbing 23-year-old Renée Sweeney to death in a Sudbury video store on Jan. 27, 1998.

The jury delivered its verdict in the Sudbury courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, after deliberating for a little more than a day.

A cheer went up from the side of the courtroom where the Sweeney family was sitting and people hugged each other with tears in their eyes.

There were also tears in the eyes of Wright's mother as she watched her 43-year-old son be led out of the courtroom by police officers.

This follows some five weeks of testimony in one of the most anticipated murder trials in Sudbury's history.

And it comes some 25 years after the murder and four years after Wright was arrested and charged with murder.

More to come.