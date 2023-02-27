Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·SWEENEY TRIAL

Testimony delayed at the Renée Sweeney murder trial after 'improper' attempt to communicate with jurors

The judge in the Renée Sweeney murder trial says there was an "improper" attempt to communicate with the jury, that took up much of the court's time on Monday.

Warning: graphic crime scene photos

Erik White · CBC News ·
Renée Sweeney smiles and looks straight into the camera, with dark hair surrounding her face.
23-year-old Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a Sudbury video store. (Supplied)

The judge in the Renée Sweeney murder trial says there was an "improper" attempt to communicate with the jury, that took up much of the court's time on Monday.

The jury didn't take to their seats in the courtroom until shortly before 4 p.m.

Justice Robert Gordon and the Crown and defence lawyers spent most of the day discussing issues that cannot be disclosed due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Gordon told the court there was an "attempt" to communicate with the 13 jurors, but he told them that the matter was settled and that they "don't have to concern yourselves with it."

Steven Wright, 43 is charged with stabbing her to death in the video store where she worked on Jan. 27, 1998 when he was an 18-year-old high school student. 

In the afternoon, the court heard the beginning of testimony from retired Sudbury police officer Rick Waugh, who in 1998 headed up the forensic investigation into Sweeney's murder.

He told the court about spotting drops of blood on the sidewalk and parking lot outside the strip mall off Paris Street, which he swabbed. He also said there were obvious signs of a "struggle" inside the Adults Only Video. 

His testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now