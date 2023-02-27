The judge in the Renée Sweeney murder trial says there was an "improper" attempt to communicate with the jury, that took up much of the court's time on Monday.

The jury didn't take to their seats in the courtroom until shortly before 4 p.m.

Justice Robert Gordon and the Crown and defence lawyers spent most of the day discussing issues that cannot be disclosed due to a court-ordered publication ban.

Gordon told the court there was an "attempt" to communicate with the 13 jurors, but he told them that the matter was settled and that they "don't have to concern yourselves with it."

Steven Wright, 43 is charged with stabbing her to death in the video store where she worked on Jan. 27, 1998 when he was an 18-year-old high school student.

In the afternoon, the court heard the beginning of testimony from retired Sudbury police officer Rick Waugh, who in 1998 headed up the forensic investigation into Sweeney's murder.

He told the court about spotting drops of blood on the sidewalk and parking lot outside the strip mall off Paris Street, which he swabbed. He also said there were obvious signs of a "struggle" inside the Adults Only Video.

His testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday.