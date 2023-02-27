Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury·SWEENEY TRIAL

Doctor who tried to help Renée Sweeney says she was 'warm to the touch,' but already dead

Sudbury court heard from an off-duty doctor who happened to be at a nearby bagel shop on Jan. 27, 1998 when she was called to help someone at the Adults Only Video store.

Third day of testimony in second-degree murder trial

Erik White · CBC News ·
Renée Sweeney smiles and looks straight into the camera, with dark hair surrounding her face.
23-year-old Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death in January 1998 while working in a Sudbury video store. (Supplied)

Dr. Krista Jonas slipped a plastic bag over her hand and felt for a pulse.

The young woman lying in the pool of blood behind the counter of the video store still felt warm. But there were no signs of life.

"There really wasn't anything to do," she testified at the Renée Sweeney murder trial in Sudbury on Monday.

Jonas worked in the emergency room at the Memorial Hospital in January 1998. 

During a day off, she was eating in a Paris Street bagel shop, when there was a "big commotion" about someone being injured at an adult video store further down the strip mall, and she went to see if she could help.

Jonas remembers the store being in "disarray" with video boxes strewn on the floor and blood splatter.

The jury, and a large crowd of citizens in the courtroom, were shown a series of crime scene photos, showing Sweeney's body, as well as blood-stained carpets and a blood splattered stool inside the video store. 

Carol Gosselin went into the video store that morning, calling for Sweeney, who was a regular at the bagel shop where Gosselin worked.

There was no answer and then she found Sweeney's body behind the counter.

Gosselin told the court that she left and got a first aid kit out of her car and went back to the video store, attempting to put pressure on the wounds in her neck.

"We tried to help her," Gosselin testified, her voice shaking,

"But unfortunately there wasn't much that we could do for her."

Steven Wright, 43, is charged with second-degree murder and is standing trial some four years after his arrest. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now