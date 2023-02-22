Sudbury Crown prosecutor to lay out case against Steven Wright in Renée Sweeney murder trial

Four years after he was arrested, we will find out more Thursday why Sudbury police believe Steven Wright killed Renée Sweeney 25 years ago.

The 43-year-old's second-degree murder trial begins with opening statements from the Crown prosecutor.

"We can confidently say that we have the man believed to be responsible for Renée's murder in custody," Greater Sudbury Police Chief Paul Pedersen said in 2018 after Wright was arrested.

"This horrific event rocked the community to its core then and is still very much part of our life today."

Police did a fair amount of talking about the investigation in the years since Sweeney was stabbed some 30 times in the video store where she worked on Jan. 27, 1998.

Year after year, anniversary after anniversary, Sudbury police detectives stressed in media interviews that this was not a "cold case," but also spoke about how it was frustrating that they couldn't find the killer.

For years, Sudbury police have said their most reliable piece of evidence in the Renée Sweeney murder case was a jacket discarded by the killer while in the process of fleeing the scene. (Supplied)

Police did also talk a bit about the evidence they had, including the DNA under Sweeney's fingernails and the DNA on a jacket and pair of gardening gloves left in a wooded area not far from the Adults Only Video store on Paris Street.

Sudbury police investigators have also revealed that some $200 was taken from the cash register that day and speculated how this could have been a robbery that took a wrong turn.

But police have said very little since the arrest four years ago.

Some of the details of their case have been heard in court, in particular during the three times Wright has attempted to be released on bail.

But those hearings were covered by a publication ban.

That will change Thursday morning, as Crown prosecutors will stand before the jury chosen earlier this week and lay out their case against the 43-year-old, who was an 18-year-old high school student when Sweeney was stabbed to death.