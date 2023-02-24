The young couple went into Adults Only Video on Paris Street in Sudbury that cold morning in January 1998 to see if they had a copy of the Pamela Anderson sex tape.

What they found was a woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

A 45-year-old man, whose name is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, testified at the Renée Sweeney murder trial in Sudbury Friday morning.

Next to the woman on the floor, he saw a male squatting down, shoving something into a bag.

"He didn't make eye contact, didn't say anything to me and just ran past me," the man told the court, where 43-year-old Steven Wright is on trial for second-degree murder.

"I didn't know what was going on. I felt faint."

He told the woman on the floor that he was going to get help. He remembers her head moving, but didn't hear a response.

The couple was engaged back in 1998 and are still married today. The woman, whose name is also covered by a court-ordered publication ban, is expected to testify later on Friday.

This sketch of a suspect in the Sweeney murder case was based on the witness account of the young couple who came into the video store on Jan. 27, 1998 and saw a man running from the scene. (Greater Sudbury Police)

On Thursday, the court heard from Paulette Taillefer who from about 25 feet away saw a "boy" running quickly through the parking lot toward Paris Street that morning.

She said he wasn't wearing a coat on a cold day, was carrying a bag under his arm and looked "straight at" her with eyes "like saucers."

The defence asked her several questions about whether or not she saw any scar or blood on the man's face and she said she did not.

This sketch of the suspect in the Sweeney murder was based on the eye witness account of Paulette Taillefer, who saw a 'boy' running away from the video store on Jan. 27, 1998. (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

Taillefer's account was the basis for the first sketch of the suspect Sudbury police released in the weeks following the murder in the winter of 1998.

Justice Robert Gordon told the court Friday that the jury is down to 13, after one man learned of a connection his wife had to Sweeney. The judge also told the jury he will be raising their compensation to $100 per day from the standard $40 per day.