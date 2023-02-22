The delays continue in the Renée Sweeney murder trial at the Sudbury courthouse.

The court hasn't heard evidence since Wednesday, after several jurors contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Justice Robbie Gordon and the defence and Crown lawyers discussed several issues related to the case, but the jury was not in the courtroom, so those details are covered by a publication ban.

The trial is now adjourned until Thursday morning.

Steven Wright, 43, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of stabbing Sweeney to death in an adult video store in January 1998.