Renée Sweeney murder trial adjourned until Thursday

The delays continue in the Renée Sweeney murder trial at the Sudbury courthouse.

Trial has been on hold since several jurors contracted COVID-19

Erik White · CBC News ·
This is the fifth week of the murder trial of 43-year-old Steven Wright at the Sudbury courthouse, who is accused of stabbing Renée Sweeney to death in 1998. (Erik White/CBC)

The court hasn't heard evidence since Wednesday, after several jurors contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Justice Robbie Gordon and the defence and Crown lawyers discussed several issues related to the case, but the jury was not in the courtroom, so those details are covered by a publication ban.

The trial is now adjourned until Thursday morning.

Steven Wright, 43, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of stabbing Sweeney to death in an adult video store in January 1998.

