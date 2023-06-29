A Sudbury judge has ruled that Steven Wright will serve at least 12 years behind bars for the 1998 murder of Renée Sweeney, but the defence has signaled it intends to appeal.

Justice Robbie Gordon read his decision to a crowded courtroom on Thursday morning, noting that sentencing is the hardest part of a judge's job.

He acknowledged that Sweeney's final moments were filled with "terror," but also said he considered Wright's "character" based on the statements provided by his friends and family.

The Crown Attorney's office recommended that Wright not be eligible for parole for 18 years, while the defence argued that the standard 10 years was more appropriate.

After the decision, supporters of the Sweeney family exchanged harsh words with the Wright family in the lobby of the Sudbury courthouse. It got so heated that police officers had to step in between the two groups.

In a written statement, Renée's sister Kim Sweeney said she "hoped that he would have been sentenced to so much more time considering what he did to her."

A jury found Wright, who turns 44 on Monday, guilty of second-degree murder in March, following a six-week murder trial, which comes with an automatic life sentence.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy has said that he doesn't think Wright got "a fair trial" and signalled throughout the trial that he thought it was a good case for appeal.

On Thursday, Lacy declined to comment since another lawyer is handling the appeal, but told reporters that he has every expectation the case will end up before the appeal courts.