The most heartbreaking thing about Remi Desjardins's death, according to family members, is he was terrified of water. His worst fears became reality when he drowned in a workplace accident on Feb. 8, 2022.

"The odd time that you would actually see him in the water, it was never more than just past his knees," said his older sister, Louise Desjardins, in her victim impact statement to an Ontario court.

"This has been one of the worst things for my family and I, to accept the way his life was taken away from him."

Desjardins was a contractor doing drilling exploration work at Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine site in the township of Black River-Matheson when he died.

On Wednesday, the court heard he was driving a crawler carrier over to check existing drill holes on the property when he fell through a hole in the ice that measured approximately 2.5 metres by 2.5 metres.

Police and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, but quickly determined the incident "was not survivable," according to the summary of facts.

An investigation later revealed Desjardins fell in a sump, which is an excavation made underground to collect water.

Investigators found the sump had been fenced off prior to the accident, but a beaver dam caused the area to flood, which made it hard for Desjardins to see the fence.

A security vehicle is seen outside major drilling in Val Gagné shortly after the workplace incident involving Desjardins. (Radio-Canada/Alexia Martel-Desjardins)

"As such, Kirkland Lake Gold failed to ensure the sump, which constituted a hazard, was fenced or otherwise guarded," read the summary of facts.

The province's Ministry of Labour subsequently laid charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Kirkland Lake Gold, which merged with Agnico Eagle Mines shortly after the incident, pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday. Both parties jointly recommended a fine of $390,000 in addition to a victim fine surcharge, a sum the judge said was appropriate.

Family describes harrowing feelings of loss

Agnico Eagle Mines' lawyer, Jeremy Warning, said this recommended penalty "is not by any means an attempt to quantify the value of [Desjardins]'s life."

"It doesn't seek to quantify the unquantifiable," he said.

Eight family members told the court that Desjardins's death had a devastating impact on their lives.

His fiancée, Theresa Batucan, described how she and Desjardins were in the process of picking a wedding song when he died.

"We shared thoughts and dreams for our future," she said.

Desjardins was described by family members as a good, loving, caring and fun person. (File submitted by Remembering.ca)

They wanted to be married at the family camp, which Desjardins was in the process of building.

"We imagined ourselves drinking coffee, watching the kids play outside, seeing sunrises and sunsets at the camp as we got older," she wrote in her victim impact statement.

Batucan describes how she moved to Timmins in 2016 to be with Desjardins and does not know many people in the area. She gave birth to twins in 2018.

"Remi's passing was shocking and left me vulnerable and alone with the kids," she said.

Batucan added it is hard to heal knowing this work accident could have been prevented.

"I hope that Remi's death was not in vain."

Remi was a 'safety-conscious' person, says sister

His mother, Solange Desjardins, said in her statement that Remi's father, Fern Desjardins, "could not cope with his son's death."

"He became depressed, had a hard time eating, sleeping, and was always teary eyed and distant," she said, adding he died of a stroke shortly after Remi's death.

His older sister, Sylvie Desjardins, told the court she also worked at the mine, and Remi was her foreman.

"I know for a fact Remi was very safety conscious, and he always took every possible measure to make sure everyone working with him would be safe," she said.

Changes instigated after death

According to Warning, Agnico Eagle Mines' lawyer, several steps were taken to change how this type of work is done to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

Most practically, he said, sumps are now filled when they're done being used. If they are still operational, signage must be erected "high enough so it can overcome barriers that might arise, such as snow."

Warning also said there will be increased communication about the hazards diamond drillers might encounter.