Remains found near Cartier identified as missing Sudbury woman
A body found last week near Fox Lake Road, southwest of Cartier has been identified as 26-year old Constance Richards. The Sudbury woman had been missing since early August. Her vehicle had been found abandoned in a gravel pit.
26-year old Constance Richards had been missing since early August
Provincial police have confirmed that the human remains found last week southwest of Cartier, are that of a missing Sudbury woman.
Her body was found Wednesday near Fox Lake Road.
26-year old Constance Richards was last seen in early August. Her vehicle had been found Aug. 8, abandoned in a gravel pit on Fox Lake Road.
OPP say the autopsy, conducted at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, confirmed her identity.
Police say there is no concern for public safety, however anyone with information is asked to contact Nipissing West OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.