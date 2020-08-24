Remains found near Cartier identified as missing Sudbury woman

Provincial police have confirmed that the human remains found last week southwest of Cartier, are that of a missing Sudbury woman.

Her body was found Wednesday near Fox Lake Road.

26-year old Constance Richards was last seen in early August. Her vehicle had been found Aug. 8, abandoned in a gravel pit on Fox Lake Road.

OPP say the autopsy, conducted at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, confirmed her identity.

Police say there is no concern for public safety, however anyone with information is asked to contact Nipissing West OPP or Crime Stoppers.

