Sudbury, Ont. man honoured with provincial volunteer award for contributions to Finnish community

For Reijo Viitala, volunteering started at a young age, thanks to his parents.

Originally from Finland, he helped his parents collect signatures as a teen to see if there was enough interest to start a Finnish Rest Society in the city.

Decades later, he's now one of the latest recipients of the 2022 Ontario Senior Achievement Award. Recently, 16 seniors across Ontario were honoured for their volunteer work.

Helping his family at a young age collect those signatures eventually led to the creation of Finlandia Village, a Finnish neighbourhood that features townhouses, apartments, assisted living and nursing home.

Viitala, a long-time educator, taught for 33 years in Greater Sudbury. During that time, he worked to get his students volunteering in the community. Now, Ontario has a program that requires students to earn a certain amount of volunteer hours to graduate. Viitala said before the program was in place, it was "basically by example."

"Teachers' second jobs pretty much a lot of times were extra curricular work and so on was volunteer work," he said.

"Thinking of hockey teams that would have to travel … those were non-paid jobs. So you basically in that sense, you tried to encourage students into volunteering as well."

He also created the Leo Club, a program for youth modelled on the Lions Club.

"A lot of [those students] are still in contact with me today," he said.

"They love that and it was an extension of their own learning."

'Vital role'

Throughout his life, Viitala has been volunteering with many groups, including the Sudbury Finnish War Veterans Association and the Canadian Region of the Finnish Veterans of Finland.

"I don't think you really set out to say that I'm going to volunteer it. You kind of grow into it. In my mind, you see a need and and say, 'Well I can do that,'" he said.

"And basically that's the way I got into it, helping my mother and my father out and with the war veterans as well remember my mother saying one time and they were going to a war veterans meeting. So I went along and got drafted."

He said it was inspiring to watch his parents help the community.

"I was following their example and I was rewarded in that way," he said. "I saw how they were rewarded, how much they got out of it. That's the social aspect as well."

Since 1986, the province of Ontario has issued the Ontario Seniors Achievement Award to citizens over the age of 65 that have made "significant contributions to their communities."

"Ontario's seniors have played a vital role in building our province into the strong, diverse and prosperous place it is today," Michael Ford, minister of citizenship and multiculturalism said.

"Congratulations to all those being recognized with this year's Ontario Senior Achievement Award for their dedication, passion and service to their communities. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do to make Ontario a better place."