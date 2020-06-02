The City of Greater Sudbury says two of its main services will be taking another step toward normal operations.

In announcements this week, the city said GOVA public transit will be resuming its front-door boarding and fare collection on June 15. Waste collection will be reduced to a two-bag limit beginning June 8.

The city had increased the garbage bag limit to four bags per household when landfill sites closed in May. A date has not been set for a further reduction back the pre-pandemic one-bag limit.

Crews are also working to get caught up on leaf and yard waste collection, the city said.

As for transit riders, the City of Greater Sudbury said that as bus service resumes, drivers will be protected by temporary plastic shields

Bus routes that were modified in April will continue until provincial orders allow for further re-opening.

More information on the gradual re-opening of city services can be found on the city web site.