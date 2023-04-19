Cambrian College to train nurses so they can write prescriptions

Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ont. is one of seven colleges in the province to offer training for registered nurses to prescribe some medications.

Starting this year, registered nurses in Ontario are able to prescribe a small number of medications once they've received the proper training.

"By making changes to allow qualified registered nurses to provide more care and administer the medications they prescribe, people will have more convenient access to safe care close to home, while helping to further reduce wait times at our community clinics and hospitals," Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said when the change was announced in November.

Nurses who complete the online program, and a 150-hour placement, will be able to prescribe medications related to vaccination and immunization, birth control, travel health, smoking cessation, allergic reactions and topical wound care.

Janice Clarke, Cambrian's vice-president of academics, said working nurses with 3,900 hours of practice – about two years working full-time – who are in good standing with the College of Nurses of Ontario, will qualify for the training.

Clarke said it will be especially helpful for registered nurses who don't work under the direct supervision of a doctor or nurse practitioner, who can already prescribe medications.

"As we get into the northern and rural areas, you know this is going to really improve the service delivery in those regions," she said.

In a survey from the College of Nurses of Ontario, 56 per cent of respondents said they would be interested in completing the training to prescribe medication.

In addition to Cambrian, St. Lawrence College, Algonquin College, Confederation College, La Cité, Northern College and Sault College will all offer the training.