A retired Sudbury doctor wants to see travel restricted within regions of Ontario, particularly once the latest COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in northern Ontario.

This measure would help keep the virus from spreading to places where case counts are low, says Dr Peter Zalan.

He is concerned that those still under the grey zone will travel to northern Ontario once our lockdown lifts in two weeks. The lockdown for the rest of the province is a total of 28 days, possibly longer.

Zalan would like to see vehicles checked along major highways and those travelers from communities still under the grey-restrict-zone, not provided access.

Retired Dr. Peter Zalan of Sudbury, Ont. wants to see regional travel restrictions implemented to keep COVID-19 from spreading through travelers. (CBC)

Many of the COVID-19 cases in Sudbury are linked with travel as the source. Zalan uses the example of a large number of positive cases surfacing just after the Thanksgiving weekend, when many people traveled for the holiday.

"You would think that a very similar thing would happen around Christmas," he said.

But Zalan does commend the Sudbury community for working hard to keep positive cases of the virus at a lower number.

"All of Ontario has in the order of now 2,000 new infections a day. Sudbury we have virtually none — which is very few active cases, zero people in the intensive care unit," he said.

"We have to keep it this way. We've done a great job here in Sudbury, and other communities that are in the same place, should be protected."

Back in April, Zalan — on behalf of the Sudbury Medical Society — wrote a letter to Premier Doug Ford advocating for regional travel restrictions.

At the time, the group wanted to see restrictions for those using Highway 69/400 and Highway 17 to access the northeast region.

The request didn't go anywhere. The province has not initiated any restrictions on travel within Ontario during the entire pandemic.

In the summary of measures for the latest COVID-19 lockdown, the provincial government includes advice regarding travel in Ontario. It states: "Stay home. Travel outside your region should be limited to only essential purposes." There is no mention of restrictions.

Travel restrictions successful elsewhere

Zalan cites successful travel restrictions set up along the Quebec border last April and then recently in Auckland, New Zealand.

"The city of Auckland was surrounded by police to restrict travel from in and out of Auckland, so that the coronavirus wasn't transmitted throughout New Zealand, and it worked," he said.

If the Province of Ontario won't implement a travel restriction, Zalan says municipalities could use their own police to set up checkpoints at city limits. Several First Nations have done that.

"[Municipal police] do it around this period in the year with the RIDE program to look for people who are intoxicated. They could similarly do it and check if they're coming from southern Ontario," he said.

"I would think if this was widely declared a lot of folks who were thinking of either going down to Toronto or other regions, or coming up from there to here, knowing that it was now illegal to do so, would think twice about it."

Zalan admits that just like the RIDE program, individuals would find ways around COVID-19 travel checkpoints, but it's still an idea that would help.