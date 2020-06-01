The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says opening the province by region could benefit northern Ontario.

Neil Milner, second vice-chair of Sudbury's chamber, says any reopening would have to be done with input from public health to keep everyone safe.

Premier Doug Ford put the idea of a regional strategy to lift COVID-19 restrictions on the table Friday after refusing to consider it earlier in the pandemic.

Milner says it would be a fair way to approach re-opening.

Two-thirds of the province's cases are in the Greater Toronto Area, while other public health units -- like those in the north-- are reporting few active cases.

"I don't think having the slowest person in the race lead the way is the right way to go in this provided we can open regionally safely," Milner said.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he doesn't expect phase two of the province's plan to start soon in the north.

But when it does, he said physical distancing needs to continue and people need to continue to take precautions.

"The possibility of a second wave coming down the road perhaps in the fall is very real for us," he said.

Bigger says the city will continue to work with Public Health to take a measured approach and re-open in a safe manner.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury's Medical Officer of Health, says if the provincial government takes a regional approach to reopening the economy. there may still be a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

"In my view we should do that cautiously," Sutcliffe said. "We should do that making sure that we're keeping an eye on the testing rates. keeping on the capacity of the public health care system and the health system. And also people's ability to keep distance, to stay at home when they can."

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe is the medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. (Submitted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts)

Sutcliffe also stressed that communication between regions is essential, and to ensure that people in each respective catchment area have clear information from their health unit.

Sutcliffe also said she believes that the Sudbury region is over its first wave.

However she cautions residents to keep up with public health measures like physical distancing to ensure we don't see a second wave.