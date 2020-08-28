Sudbury police searching for SUV after man hit on Regent Street
Sudbury police want the driver involved in a pedestrian collision to come forward and speak with police.
Victim in hospital in serious but stable condition
On Thursday around 9:15 p.m., police got a call about a man lying on Regent Street, between York and Struthers.
Police say he had been hit by a vehicle. The 30-year-old man remains in hospital with serious but stable condition.
Officers spoke with witnesses and say the driver briefly stopped after the collision and then left. The vehicle is described as a dark coloured SUV.
Police say they're obtaining video surveillance. The driver of the SUV is urged to contact police.
