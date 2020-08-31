Sudbury Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run last week on Regent Street.

A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he had been hit by a vehicle, which subsequently fled the scene.

He was found lying on the road and was brought to hospital.

Sudbury Police were able to identify the vehicle and the driver involved. A 36-year old man is charged with failing to remain and failing to report an accident.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.