Sudbury police arrest suspect in Regent Street hit-and-run incident
Sudbury Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run last week on Regent Street.
Sudbury Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run last week on Regent Street.
A 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he had been hit by a vehicle, which subsequently fled the scene.
He was found lying on the road and was brought to hospital.
Sudbury Police were able to identify the vehicle and the driver involved. A 36-year old man is charged with failing to remain and failing to report an accident.
The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.