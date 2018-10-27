How a Sudbury woman is using horses to help teach people life skills

Janet Law is passionate about helping people.

But in January, the registered massage therapist from Sudbury went through a crisis. After 18 years of practice, she wasn't sure what wanted to do with her life.

That's when she discovered Equine Assisted Learning.

Law's other passion in life is horses. In the spring, she and her sister traveled to the Can-Am All Breeds Equine Expo in Markham, where she was inspired by others in the field of equine therapy.

"That's where I had my 'ah-ha' moment, going 'this is what I want to do,'" she said.

Law got some training to become an Equine Assisted Learning coach and now has her own business, Reflection Equine Assisted Learning.

We've heard of therapy dogs. So why not horses....? These large animals make the perfect hooved friends to guide many people through life's challenges. Up North's Wendy Bird recently heard about a new business that offers what's called Equine Assisted Learning. So she went out this past weekend to find out more. 8:47

Learning life skills

She describes the practice as "an experiential approach to teaching life skills using horses."

Those life skills include self-reflection, respect, empowerment, leadership and teamwork.

"It's just about engaging with the horses, learning about their dynamics," Law said. "They respect one another's space. And if there's consequences, they respect that too."

"Horses are great leaders and they can teach us so much more."

The program doesn't involve riding the horses. Participants start by learning how to handle the animal and doing tasks like brushing the animals.

Law says horses are respectful and honest creatures, and for people who want to build confidence, learning to lead around animals that loom over them can help improve self-esteem.

While leadership is a big part of her program, Law also hopes to work with people who are struggling with mental health issues like PTSD and anxiety.

Law says people have a lot to learn from horses, when it comes to respect and leadership. She says horses are herd animals known for attuning themselves to human emotion and reflecting the behaviours of those around them. (Wendy Bird/CBC)

'It gives you a different perspective'

Kathleen Cosby, the barn manager where the horses are stabled, has been through a few sessions along with her partner, Sam.

One of the tasks involved taking turns leading the horse blindfolded, while the other person guided them around cones.

"As much as I'm a horse person, being blindfolded is a clean slate. You don't know anything," she said.

"It was quite terrifying and exhilarating, and such a learning experience. It helped my bond with Sam."

Cosby said the activity helped to increase trust and communication in their relationship. She recommends everyone try the experience at least once.

"When you lose your sight and you need to rely on that other person with a 1,200 pound animal beside you, it gives you a different perspective."