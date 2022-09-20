Red light cameras in Sudbury, Ont., online starting today

The City of Greater Sudbury's six new red light cameras are active starting today, the city has confirmed.

The registered owner of a vehicle that drives through a red light at one of the six intersections will receive a $325 ticket.

Because the cameras can't determine who the driver is, though, no demerit points are issued.

Joe Rocca, the city's acting director of infrastructure and capital planning, said other municipalities with the cameras have seen a 25 per cent reduction in angled collisions, where one vehicle collides with the driver or passenger side of another vehicle.

"And it's not even just at the intersection where they're installed, but nearby intersections where a red light camera is installed have been shown to have a reduction in collisions," he said.

Rocca said the cameras only take photos if someone drives through a red light. If the light is still yellow when someone crosses the intersection, but turns red partway through, they will not be ticketed.

He said, for example, that drivers who pass through an intersection to make a left-hand turn, but can only safely make that turn after the light has turned red, won't be ticketed.

The system is designed to track a vehicle's speed and determine ahead of time if it will be able to stop ahead of a red light. If someone is driving too fast headed toward the intersection, the camera will take a first photo.

It will take a second photo when they are partway through the intersection, after driving through a red light.

"With those two images and the speeds of the vehicle recorded, there's enough evidence to to lay an offence to say that a vehicle did run a red light when the traffic signal changed from amber to red," Rocca said.

This red light camera, located at the intersection of Paris Street and Cedar Street, is one of six located across Greater Sudbury. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger welcomed the news.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our residents," he said in a press release.

"Red light cameras are proven to reduce right-angle collisions in intersections. This important program will make our roads a safer place for everyone, and I look forward to seeing the results."

In an email to CBC News, Greater Sudbury Police Service Sgt. Blair Ramsay said road safety is a shared commitment, and police work closely with the city to address areas of concern.

"Motorists are reminded to plan ahead when travelling in order to reduce the desire to speed on our roadways," Ramsay said.

"Give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going, slow down, obey the speed limits, leave space between you and the vehicle in front of you and never operate a vehicle when you are impaired. We want everyone to arrive safely."

The red light cameras are located at the following intersections in Greater Sudbury: