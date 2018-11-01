Skip to Main Content
The business of the blue box—inside a small town recycling company
Sudbury·Footprint

The business of the blue box—inside a small town recycling company

Take a look behind the scenes of the business of the blue box, with a company that handles the recycling for 50 small towns and First Nations in northern Ontario.

Plant owner says price of recycled goods has dropped 65 per cent

Erik White · CBC News ·
A behind the scenes look at the business behind the blue box 1:19

The R and D Recycling plant is a kind of like a giant, well-sorted blue box.

Everything is put into towering piles. Plastic bottles, newspapers, aluminum cans.

"You're looking at garbage. For me, I see gold," says Jean-Luc Labonte, who has run the recycling company on the outskirts of North Bay for 20 years. 

And some of those piles don't have any gold in them at all. Labonte says he doesn't make any money off the plastic shrink wrap and shredded paper he collects. 

"Yes we are here to make money, but we believe in protecting the environment," he says.

The recycling comes from 50 small towns and First Nations across northern Ontario, who Labonte says could soon be paying more for his services, with commodity brokers paying 65 per cent less for recycled materials. 

"It's a big game," says the 62-year-old. "It was easier being younger because your nerves were better."

Click below to hear more, including Labonte's expensive attempt to keep more Styrofoam out of the local dump. 

CBC reporter Erik White gets a tour of the R and D Recycling plant on the outskirts of North Bay, which handles 600 tonnes of recycling from some 50 small towns and First Nations across northern Ontario. 6:35

About the Author

Erik White

journalist

Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.