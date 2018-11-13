Recreational cannabis is legal and now, the City of Greater Sudbury wants to know if residents want a retail store in the community.

The federal government legalized recreational marijuana last month. In Ontario, people can only legally purchase it from the Ontario Cannabis Store on-line. The province say brick-and-mortar stores will be set up next spring.

The city says municipalities are being offered the opportunity to "opt out" of having a retail store. That decision needs to be made by Jan. 22, 2019.

People are being asked to respond to a survey on the topic. The survey can be filled out on-line until the end of the month. That information will help council decide how to approach local retail stores.

In December, more polling will be done and all the information will be compiled and presented to council in January.