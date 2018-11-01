The jury in the joint coroner's inquest looking into Ontario's 911 system has returned with 27 recommendations — 19 of those are directed to the Government of Ontario, while the remainder are for municipalities that provide 911 service to their residents.

For the past two weeks, the five member jury heard testimony from two different fatal tragedies.

The first involved a 2013 boat crash on Lake Wanapitei in Greater Sudbury, that left three people dead.

The other case involved a woman from Casselman, near Ottawa, who had an asthma attack and died in 2014.

In both cases someone called 911 for help, but the help came too late.

Among the jury's recommendations addressed to the government of Ontario to improve 911, is the creation of an independent body to provide oversight to all 911 operations to investigate, respond to and resolve complaints.

Also that all three emergency services taking calls operate with the same computer system.

​The government has until December 2019 to report back to the ministry about efforts to implement the recommendations.

The recommendations directed toward municipalities, including appropriate training and staffing levels at call taking and dispatching call centres.

They have until December 2021 to work to get their recommendations in place.

More to come...