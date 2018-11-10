Athlete from Sudbury wins gold in women's Olympic hockey

An athlete from Sudbury is getting ready to bring home another Olympic medal after winning gold in women's hockey.

Rebecca Johnston skated to victory with Team Canada against the United States in the final at Beijing.

Her father, Bob, said his family stayed up to watch the game and medal ceremony. He said he managed to speak with Rebecca a few hours later.

"Obviously, she's pretty excited," he said.

"It was a tough game. Being her fourth Olympics, you'll never know if you'll have another one so you really savour the moment."

He said the experience has been "pretty special" for Rebecca, despite no family or fans at the event

"When you play the Americans, they really pressure hard," he said.

"I thought the Americans played very well, both games we played against them."

Stressful game for players, and parents

Bob said watching the game can be a stressful event.

"I really do get tense," he said.

"I just like to just watch it by ourselves and not have people around. I have to admit, I do get pretty nervous. But when it goes your way, it's pretty exciting."

This isn't Johnston's first Olympic medal. She now has three gold medals and a silver, after competing in Vancouver, Sochi, PyeongChang and now Beijing.

Another athlete with ties to the region was also on the ice for the game. Abby Roque was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan but is also a dual citizen, a Canadian, and a citizen of the Wahnapitae First Nation, near Sudbury.

Her hometown in Michigan had organized an event in support of her called Roque the Soo, where local businesses put up signs of support for her.

"We are all so proud of how Abby played throughout the entire tournament," an organizer of the event posted on Facebook.

"That's a silver medal for our favourite #11!"