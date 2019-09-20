Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been under constant fire since photos and videos of him appearing in brownface and blackface were released, and there's no shortage of reaction across the country.

On Wednesday night, Time Magazine reported a story featuring a 2001 photo of Trudeau in brownface and a turban.

The photo was taken at a private school in Vancouver where Trudeau taught at the time.

Since then, another photo and a video have surfaced of Trudeau in brownface or blackface.

Gurpreet Singh Broca came to Canada from India in 2015 to study at Cambrian College in Sudbury. After graduation, he decided to stay in the city.

Broca says he appreciates Trudeau's apology for his actions, but he adds it doesn't make up for the pain that Trudeau's actions have caused some people.

"If anybody would show up with certainty that kind of appearance that would be a little troubling to a lot of people because it could bring up a lot more sad memories or some ugly experiences," he said.

Broca says he acknowledges the photo is from 2001.

"I think it's important to witness what's around you happening in today's date and how our future will look like in Canada, what our expectations with the present or new leadership will be and what their strategies will be," he said.

Dr. Rayudu Koka of Sudbury says he doesn't think Trudeau is racist. Koka, the first vice-president of the Multicultural and Folk Arts Association of Sudbury says Trudeau has acknowledged what he did, admits he should have known better and has apologized.

Koka says in his opinion it's time to move on, adding that Trudeau's choice of ministers for his cabinet shows his respect for multiculturalism.

"He has all different multicultural groups, ethnic groups. Our immigration minister is a refugee who came in you know from an African country," he said.

"So, by seeing that, I don't think he's a racist in my opinion."

Sault Ste. Marie's David Stewart points out the timing of the release of the photo, adding recently, the Liberals released a 2005 video of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer's speaking negatively on gay marriage.

"I think bringing up old speeches and past deeds from way in the past, I think it's dirty politics," he said.

"However, it was the Liberals who fired the first shot on this."