Campus groups at Laurentian University in Sudbury say they are thrilled that an Ontario court has struck down a provincial government move to make some post-secondary student fees optional.

However their optimism is cautious, for now.

Last Thursday, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court ruled the government's decision to enact the policy was beyond its legislative authority after two student federations filed a legal challenge.

Last December, the Ford government approved the order which allowed students to choose which campus groups they want to financially support.

At Laurentian University, both the campus newspaper and radio station — The Lambda and CKLU — lost the majority of their funding.

Ashley Thomson is on the board of The Lambda. He says he's both thrilled and cautious about hearing the court ruling.

"This allows us, I think, to go back to where we were before," he said.

"I suppose the one possible bright sign is that the government is backing down on a number of these nutty decisions it made in its original budget and one hopes it will back down on this one and not appeal."

Thomson says it's hard to know what will happen next, because if the government appeals, that will take time to make its way through the court system.

When the change was made, Thomson says the paper lost upwards of 90 per cent of its funding. He says it normally publishes a few editions a month.

"I haven't even seen an issue come out and here it is November," he said. "So it's basically been devastating for student news."

At CKLU, general manager Rob Straughan says he hopes the decision means funding will be reinstated to the station as soon as possible. When the funding model changed, all paid staff were let go.

As a result, the station has been looking to the city and community for partnerships.

"It's definitely made us think outside of the box," he said. "And we still are trying to find other ways to keep the boat afloat."

Rob Straughan is the general manager of CKLU. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Straughan says he hopes the change will result in stable funding for the future.

"Cautiously optimistic is the phrase that comes to mind," he said.

"You know, I'm excited and happy about this. But who knows what the next few months or year hold. We're just hoping to get back to status quo where we were at this point last year."

In a statement, the province says it is reviewing the decision.