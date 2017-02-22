A researcher who has studied homelessness in northern Ontario, is interested in what the City of Greater Sudbury will do with recent recommendations.

Over the past month, the city held public consultations on homelessness, and asked for suggestions on how to improve local support. A final report is due before city council next month.

Carol Kauppi, is a professor of social work at Laurentian University, and the director of the Centre for Research on Social Justice and Policy.

She was glad to see recommendations come forward to create more affordable housing locally.

"Our governments have stopped, for the most part, or cut back very substantially on subsidized housing, and we need governments to return to that," Kauppi said.

The country of Finland has been able to reduce homelessness because its government created more affordable housing.

"They only have a population of around five million people. A small country can do it. Canada can certainly do it, but the difference is the government there made the decision that they were going to eliminate homelessness in the future."

Kauppi says all levels of government need to be committed to eliminating or reducing homelessness, and work together to improve support.

"With political will, we can do that here."

"We just can't turn our backs on these people who are struggling"

Kauppi feels that improving shelter and basic needs is important right now because many homeless individuals are living outside in harsh winter elements.

"They're out there, they have nothing, it's winter; so those essential supports are vital. It can't be stressed enough," she said.

"We just can't turn our backs on these people who are struggling through a very difficult time of the year."

The pandemic has exacerbated the homeless situation, and Kauppi expects those numbers to continue to grow.

"During COVID we've been hearing a lot about people who are in financial difficulty, not able to pay for their rent, for food and basic expenses," Kauppi said.

"My fear is we will see more homelessness in the future."

However, Kauppi is hopeful lessons learned will help tailor future social service programs and support.

"When we come out of COVID, we're in a position to rebuild society, so let's do it in a way that is inclusive for all people who are experiencing various forms of homelessness. We can do things better," she said.

"I think it would be helpful if people kept in mind that these people are human beings with needs, they're struggling like all of us."

Kauppi continues to study homelessness in northern Ontario, and notes there is a gap in research on Indigenous populations. She says more than 40 per cent of those who are homeless in Sudbury identify as Indigenous. She is looking into why.