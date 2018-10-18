Police say a 33-year-old man in Sudbury is facing several charges after police found child pornography on his computer and cell phone.

Earlier this year, RCMP in British Columbia identified a man who had been accessing, possessing and making child pornography available.

An investigation was done and police determined a man had "distributed child abuse material to a person in Greater Sudbury."

On Wednesday, police searched a home in Sudbury and found computer devices and cell phones that contained "child abuse material."

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of distributing it, one count of accessing it and one count of making it.

Police say his name will not be released to protect the identities of the victims.