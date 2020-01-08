A provincial court slapped Montreal-based Rayonier A.M Canada Industries, Inc. with a $250,000 fine following the death of a lumber mill worker at its Chapleau operation in 2018.

According to a release, the company pleaded guilty to the offence, which also includes a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by provincial law.

According to the release, a worker was using a loader to remove bundles of wood from a kiln.

The worker left the loader to make adjustments to the bundle, but became pinned between it and the loader, which had rolled forward. The worker died from the subsequent injuries.

The ruling said that the loader had been placed on uneven ground with no wheel chocks to secure it from moving, an offence contrary to section 25 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.