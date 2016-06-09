Sudbury artist remembered for work in city and beyond

One of the brightest artistic lights of northern Ontario has gone out.

Ray Laporte, 71, of Sudbury died on Friday at Health Sciences North.

According to his obituary, he studied at Cambrian College and the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design.

"Ray will forever be remembered for his exceptional contributions to the arts community in northern Ontario and for his iconic creation, the rock bass," his obituary reads.

"In partnership with architect Dennis Castellan, this legacy work now forms a permanent installation at the McEwen School of Architecture in Sudbury."

In 2016, Laporte spoke with CBC Sudbury about that project.

"This is as good as it gets for an artist in Sudbury," he said at the time.

"It doesn't get any better than this. It's an honour. It's humbling. I'm filled with pride."

His work can also be seen in the Art Gallery of Sudbury, the New Sudbury Library as well as at Queen's Park in Toronto.

A celebration of life for Laporte will be held in the summer of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, his obituary requests donations in his memory be made to the Northern Initiative for Social Action, where he was a member.