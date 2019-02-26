This particular accolade may not make any tourism brochures, but Sudbury has climbed five spots on Orkin's list of Rattiest Cities in Ontario.

The pest removal company compiled its third annual list based on "rodent treatments" undertaken at residential and commercial properties in Ontario from January to December, 2018.

That includes rats and mice.

Sudbury came in at 10th place in 2017.

Toronto topped the list, and other northern cities to appear were North Bay (20) and Timmins (14.)

Toronto tops the list of Orkin's rattiest cities in the province. (Orkin Canada)

But Andre Briere, Orkin's branch manager for northern Ontario, told CBC News that the increase in calls to deal with pesky rodents doesn't necessarily mean the city has a problem.

In fact, of the calls received by Orkin, Briere estimates only about 12 involve the common Norwegian Rat. And of those calls, they are all centred in the area around the city's landfill.

But still, he said, the city's rat problem is "under control."

So why is Sudbury moving up in the rat race?

Briere thinks there's a lot of variables at play. It could be as simple as other cities dropping down in the list with fewer calls to Orkin.

"Also, we are a growing city and there's a lot of construction going on," Briere said. "And when there's construction we are kind of invading their space."

"When there's construction [rodents] move into areas close by, or buildings that we put up there," he said. "So the city that has the most construction will probably end up having more activity because we're disturbing their habitat."

The boost in rodent numbers doesn't always mean a boost in business for the company, either, Briere said. Most of the work Orkin does centres around prevention of rodent infestation.

"We are in the business of controlling [rodents] so if they were to get out of control, that wouldn't look so good on us," he said.

