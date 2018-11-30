Skip to Main Content
CBC No. 1 in ratings in Sudbury market

The numbers are in and CBC Sudbury is tops in the Sudbury market, according to the Numeris fall radio ratings

Latest data shows CBC Sudbury increased listener share from last year

Both Morning North and Up North are the most listened to radio programs in Sudbury, the latest numbers from Numeris show. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

The most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures broadcast ratings, has CBC Sudbury in the top spot overall in the city.

Morning North with host Markus Schwabe is ranked Sudbury's number one morning show for the ninth year in a row.

And Up North, with host Waubgeshig Rice, is also in top spot. Rice took over as host of the popular, pan-northern afternoon radio program in July.

"The numbers are amazing this year, and we're very gratified to see our programming resonating with our listeners," said Fiona Christensen, Executive Producer, CBC Sudbury.

"We've seen consistent audience growth with Morning North. With Markus at the helm the program has a very loyal following. And I couldn't be more pleased with the wonderful numbers for Waub, in such a short period of time."

The Numeris fall diary results are based on information gathered between Sept. 3 and Oct. 28, 2018.

From left to right, CBC Sudbury staff Erik White, Markus Schwabe, Jan Lakes, Angela Gemmill, Fiona Christensen, Wendy Bird, Sandy Siren, Roger Corriveau, Kate Rutherford and Waubgeshig Rice. In the front, Kirthana Sasitharan and Martha Dillman. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

