The numbers are in and CBC Sudbury is number one in the market!

The most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures broadcast ratings, has CBC Sudbury in the top spot overall in the city.

Morning North with host Markus Schwabe is ranked Sudbury's number one morning show for the ninth year in a row.

And Up North, with host Waubgeshig Rice, is also in top spot. Rice took over as host of the popular, pan-northern afternoon radio program in July.

"The numbers are amazing this year, and we're very gratified to see our programming resonating with our listeners," said Fiona Christensen, Executive Producer, CBC Sudbury.

"We've seen consistent audience growth with Morning North. With Markus at the helm the program has a very loyal following. And I couldn't be more pleased with the wonderful numbers for Waub, in such a short period of time."

The Numeris fall diary results are based on information gathered between Sept. 3 and Oct. 28, 2018.