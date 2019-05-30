Sports history will be made Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors play in their first ever NBA championship series against the Golden State Warriors.

And two basketball coaches in northeastern Ontario say the excitement is certainly being felt in this region.

"It's a little secret I have that I'm not a huge NBA fan per se, but this time of year I get very excited about playoff season," Kyle Beers said. He's the founder of the Northern Lights Basketball Academy in Sudbury and associate head coach of the Sudbury Five basketball team.

"It's pretty hard not to watch."

Beers says the excitement around the Raptors is contagious right now.

"It's really nice to see that, that basketball is being focused on," he said.

"Typically you think of the north as a hockey town, but we've got such strong basketball communities up here too. And I think they're going to get a bit of the spotlight based on the success of the Raptors."

Kyle Beers is associate head coach with the Sudbury Five and founder of the Northern Lights Basketball Academy. (Benjamin Aube/CBC)

Katie Hamilton, head coach of the Nipissing women's basketball team in North Bay says she's seen an interest in the game, as the Raptors continued to move forward.

"It's hard not to understand the impact that it's going to make here locally and across the country," she said. "It's unreal."

As someone who has played basketball for many years, Hamilton says it's a game that's given her so much. She's hoping the popularity of the sport will get others involved.

"I love the game," she said.

"I love the skill of the game, but it's what the game produces that relates to life that I really appreciate and value [including] the friendships, the memories, the places I've been able to travel — it's all been provided through the game of basketball. Now I'm just in a state where I feel obliged to give back and to hopefully provide those experiences to the next generation."