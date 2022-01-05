As testing for COVID-19 becomes harder to access in Ontario, some groups are wondering how they will access rapid tests for business and personal use.

On Dec. 30, the province updated eligibility for PCR testing, for high-risk individuals or those who work in high-risk settings, such and hospitals and long-term care homes.

Last week, the province announced it was changing the rules as to who could get a rapid antigen test, including education workers with COVID-19 symptoms.

The president and CEO of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce said her organization hasn't received any rapid tests since last year.

"We ran out of the stock that we had just prior to Christmas and gave out everything that we had available," Debbi Nicholson said.

"We have three different orders into the ministry now that we're waiting to be filled, but don't expect to receive any supplies, probably for another two or three weeks.

The chamber has partnered with the provincial and federal governments to offer free COVID-19 rapid tests to small and medium sized businesses. Nicholson said 115,000 tests have been distributed to more than 900 businesses. She said more businesses are contacting the chamber, asking if tests are available.

As for when more tests are coming, Nicholson said that's unclear.

"We heard the Prime Minister, like everyone else did a week or so ago, saying that tens of millions of kits are coming into the country and will be made available," she said.

"So how many of them will come to the chamber that we in turn then can distribute to our members and others in the business community? We have no idea."

'Little guys'

Gwen Simpson, the owner of Cedar Park Day Care in Sudbury, last got rapid tests in November. She said she still has some in stock to test staff members, but could run out soon.

She said she wishes the tests were easier to access.

"Right now, we are working with the vulnerable sector, we have all these little guys that are not vaccinated," she said.

Cedar Park Day Care owner Gwen Simpson said she wishes tests were easier to access, especially working with a population that can't get vaccinated. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

"As far as I'm concerned, parents should have the availability, daycares should have the availability. It should be there."

Simpson said she had been accessing the tests at a local school through the Ministry of Education. With schools being closed, she said it's unclear when she will get more.

"We're at the mercy of the Ministry of Education right now in daycare land," she said.

'Ample supply'

Long-term care homes, however, have said they have had sufficient supply of rapid tests to meet demand.

David Munch, the CEO of Finlandia Village in Sudbury, said each resident can have two designated caregivers and both must be fully vaccinated.

Rapid testing is also required for them to enter.

"We are going through obviously more rapid tests at this time, but we do have an ample supply in stock to support us right now," Munch said.

Homes in long-term care get rapid tests from the province.

At Pioneer Manor, the director of long-term care services, Aaron Archibald, said his facility has a "strong and stable supply line from the province."

"Given the fact that you know there's been community spread and an increased rate of confirmed positive cases, we need to ensure that everyone in our home is tested at every, every opportunity or every shift," he said.

'Not accessible'

France Gélinas, the MPP for Nickel Belt and NDP health critic, has been calling for more access to rapid tests.

She said currently, they're accessible to the average person or business unless you purchase them from a pharmacy or online.

"People want to do the right thing. They want to. Stay isolated if they test positive," she said.

"They are an important tool to use during that pandemic to keep yourself or family or community safe, and they are not accessible to most of northern Ontario."

France Gélinas is the MPP for Nickel Belt and the NDP health critic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Gélinas said she thinks "there was no plan" in Ontario regarding distributing rapid tests.

"There are many ways we could have done this," she said.

"I mean, if you look in Quebec, it's available through pharmacies. They use your health card so they know if you've received a pack or you if you haven't."

The province has said it has procured 65 million tests for January and expects another 54.3 million from the federal government.