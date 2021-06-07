The Réseau ACCESS Network, an outreach and support group in Sudbury, will be the pickup point for new rapid test kits for HIV, an offering that people in the group are calling a "game changer" for the community.

The kits are provided through the I'm Ready program, an initiative through the REACH Nexus Research Group, a non-profit in the Ontario city, and funded by the federal government

Rapid test kits were approved by Canada in November 2020, a move that is expected to help reach people who are unaware they have HIV. In 2019, Health Canada estimated 2,122 new cases of HIV, a number that has stayed relatively constant over the last decade.

Angele Riess, communications co-ordinator with the Réseau ACCESS Network, said she is excited about the potential of reaching more people.

"I believe that the more options we have for testing, the better," Riess said. "If we can get all of the people who are undiagnosed diagnosed, we can potentially end HIV in Canada.

"And that is ultimately the goal, to be able to reach everyone who needs access to care and provide them with the services they need so they can live long, healthy lives."

Steps for ordering the kit

After someone orders the kit through REACH Nexus, that person picks it up at Réseau ACCESS Network's Larch Street office. Alternatively, the kit can be sent to the person's home, which would help anyone who's not comfortable taking the test in a public place.

Once the participant is enrolled, they will provide anonymous information through an app that will team them with health-care providers.

"This gives people more control over when they do it," Riess said. "They basically are able to have more control over the entire process."

Using the app alongside the test kit will allow them to network with peers involved in the program, she said.

"There's a lot of benefits to people who want to access testing, but may be afraid to do it in a traditional setting."

Participants won't have to wait long periods for test results, either, Riess said.

"Results happen within a few minutes," she said. "It's very, very quick. It's almost instantaneous."

The program will also help people in remote communities, Riess said.

"It should be a big game changer because what this program is trying to do is reach the undiagnosed," she said.

"The people who aren't currently being reached through services that are currently available will now have access to being in this program and being able to test at home wherever they are."