Algoma Public Health has had to cancel all its appointments scheduled for Tuesday, after it was hit with a ransomware attack.

In a news release, the health unit says its servers were struck on Friday.

According to Algoma's medical officer of health, Dr. Marlene Spruyt, the IT department quickly disconnected the servers from the internet.

"It appears no personal information or client information was taken," she stated in the release.

The agency, which serves Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Blind River and Wawa, is still working to get services back online.