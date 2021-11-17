Sudbury's Randy Pascal will be going to his third Olympic games in February, but he won't be suiting up in his skates and a helmet.

The local sports writer and hockey official will be an off-ice hockey scorekeeper and goal and assist spotter at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Pascal recently returned home from a trip to Beijing, where met with other hockey officials for the games, and got to practice with them to prepare for the hockey tournaments.

"Boy, it's exciting," he said about participating in the Olympics as a scorekeeper.

"I mean, it is obviously a great source of pride. The adventures are incredible. You really do have to kind of soak it all in and appreciate it."

Pascal's first Olympics as a scorekeeper were in Vancouver, in 2010, and he took on the role again at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He said his attention to detail has helped make him one of the go-to people for the job.

"When you're watching everything that's happening on the ice and kind of picking up all the nuances that come with having something in the neighborhood of probably 4,000 games, that's a big help," he said.

Another important part of the role, he said, is to maintain his objectivity.

"Understandably, we have to be very careful in the sense that we should be viewed as being extremely neutral, right?" he said.

But Pascal said he was proud Canadians have built up a reputation for expertise in the game.

"I think the world looks at Canada as that's where you go to find people that know their hockey," he said.